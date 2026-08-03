Last chance to buy Rs 200 dividend stock, check record date and other details

Mumbai:

A lot of companies are announcing financial results for the April-June quarter of FY26. Meanwhile, some companies are also paying dividends for the past financial year. One such company is Karnataka-based engineering firm Disa India, which has announced a substantial dividend to its shareholders. Disa India will pay investors a final dividend of Rs 200 or 2,000 per cent per share with a face value of Rs 10. This dividend is for the 2025-26 financial year.

Disa India dividend record date

Disa India Limited stated in an exchange filing on May 19 that the dividend payment would be subject to member approval at the company's next annual general meeting (AGM). The record date for this Rs 200 dividend was set for August 5, 2026.

Disa India dividend history

Previously, the company paid its shareholders Rs 100 dividend in August 2025, Rs 100 in February 2025, Rs 100 in August 2024, and Rs 100 in February 2024.

The company's shares will trade ex-dividend on August 5, 2026. It should be noted that shares purchased on the ex-dividend date do not qualify for the corporate action. To qualify for any corporate action, investors must purchase shares on the day before the record date. This means you have until August 4 to take advantage of Disa India's Rs 200 dividend.

Disa India shares ended the session with gains

Disa India shares ended the session at Rs 12,345, up by Rs 83.10 or 0.68 per cent on the BSE. During today's trading, the company's shares touched an intraday low of Rs 12,206 and an intraday high of Rs 12,350. The company's 52-week high on the BSE is Rs 14,693, while its 52-week low is Rs 10,414. The company's current market cap is Rs 1,795.22 crore.

Meanwhile, benchmark indices ended higher on Monday, with the Sensex climbing 544.39 points and Nifty surging 1.60 per cent, following a sharp decline in crude oil prices amid easing geopolitical tensions.

Foreign fund inflows also added to markets' optimism.

Extending the winning momentum to the fourth day, the 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 544.39 points, or 0.70 per cent, to settle at 78,639.03. During the day, it surged 800.46 points, or 1 per cent, to 78,895.10.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)