The Laser Power & Infra Ltd IPO saw a good response from investors, with a 38.94-times subscription on the closing day of bidding on Monday.
Laser Power & Infra shares shine in debut trade, list at over 25% premium over IPO price on BSE
The Laser Power & Infra Ltd IPO saw a good response from investors, with a 38.94-times subscription on the closing day of bidding on Monday.
Mumbai:
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