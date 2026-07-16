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  4. Laser Power & Infra shares shine in debut trade, list at over 25% premium over IPO price on BSE

Laser Power & Infra shares shine in debut trade, list at over 25% premium over IPO price on BSE

Written By: Raghwendra Shukla @ShuklaRaghav
Published: ,Updated:

The Laser Power & Infra Ltd IPO saw a good response from investors, with a 38.94-times subscription on the closing day of bidding on Monday.

Laser Power & Infra is now listed on the NSE and the BSE.
Laser Power & Infra is now listed on the NSE and the BSE. Image Source : x/@NSEIndia
Mumbai:

The Laser Power & Infra Ltd IPO saw a good response from investors, with a 38.94-times subscription on the closing day of bidding on Monday.

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