Larsen & Toubro Dividend: Shares of civil construction company to trade ex-date soon, details here

Mumbai:

Shares of engineering and construction giant Larsen & Toubro (L&T) will be on investors' radar in the next couple of days as the company has announced a significant dividend for its shareholders. The company's board announced this cash reward alongside its fourth-quarter results. However, investors will have to wait for shareholder approval at the company's upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) on June 10 to receive this dividend. This is a good opportunity for investors seeking additional income through their stock market investments. However, it is important to note that one should hold the shares before the ex-date in order to be eligible for the corporate action. Here we are going to share all details related to Larsen & Toubro Dividend 2026.

Larsen & Toubro Dividend 2026 Amount

The company has announced a final dividend of Rs 38 per equity share with a face value of Rs 2 for the fiscal year 2025-26. This translates to a 1,900 per cent dividend.

Larsen & Toubro Dividend History

Last year, the company paid its investors a final dividend of Rs 34 per share. Earlier, Larsen & Toubro had paid a final dividend of Rs 28.

Larsen & Toubro Dividend Record Date

The company has set May 22 as the record date for this dividend. This means that investors holding L&T shares in their portfolios by this date will be eligible to receive this dividend.

Larsen & Toubro Q4 Results

Along with the dividend announcement, L&T also released its financial results for the January-March 2026 quarter. The company's consolidated net profit for the March quarter fell 3 per cent year-on-year to Rs 5,326 crore, compared to Rs 5,497 crore in the same quarter last year.

However, the company's revenues saw significant growth during this period. In the fourth quarter, L&T's revenues increased by 11 per cent to Rs 82,762 crore, compared to Rs 74,392 crore in the same quarter last year. Furthermore, the company's operating profit (EBITDA) also increased by 5 per cent to Rs 8,610 crore.

Meanwhile, the stock ended the last trading session in the red at Rs 3,918, a fall of 0.02 per cent from the previous close of Rs 3,918.95 on the BSE.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)