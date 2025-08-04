Kumbh Mela 2027: Nashik plans Rs 2,100 crore road overhaul ahead of mega event Contracts have been awarded for the construction of sewage treatment plants, pumping stations, and diversion infrastructure across 22 nullahs, with the project valued at approximately Rs 1,475 crore.

Mumbai:

With an aim to boost the infrastructure in Nashik, the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) has unveiled a Rs 2,100 crore project to improve at least 61 of the most critical roads in the city, the Times of India reported. The project becomes crucial as the city is going to host the Simhastha Kumbh in 2027. If completed on time, the latest upgrades will play a significant role in managing the surge of devotees in the city. Notably, the last Simhastha Kumbh was held in Nashik in the year 2015.

Surfacing Of Roads In Three Phases

The surfacing and improvement of roads will be undertaken in three phases, with the first phase slated to include 23 crucial roads in the city, including the stretches of the inner, middle and outer ring roads which connect Nashik with national and state highways. The works will also take into consideration the widening of roads where feasible.

The second phase will involve 29 roads, with the most important being the Shahi Marg. Moreover, the third phase will witness the laying of three additional stretches.

ToI quotes an NMC official as saying, “We will require around Rs 373 crore for developing the road network by March 2026. The remaining amount will be required in phases during the next financial year.”

PWD Requests Budget Of Rs 4,000 Crore

The official further added that a comprehensive Rs 15,000 crore plan has been submitted by the civic body to the Maharashtra state government for its go-ahead. Also, the public works department has requested a budget of Rs 4,000 crore for roads, the construction of nine new bridges, and other works.

Recently, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis instructed civic authorities to prioritise projects which would require at least two years to complete.

