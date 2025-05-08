Pakistan stock market after Operation Sindoor: KSE-30 tanks over 7 per cent, trading halted Pakistan Stock Market, Karachi Stock Exchange Today: Meanwhile, the Indian government said that Operation Sindoor is still going on.

New Delhi:

Pakistan Stock Market, Karachi Stock Exchange Today: Pakistan stock market plunged on Thursday, a day after India carried out strikes at nine locations inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) to avenge the Pahalgam terrorist attack that killed 26 people, mostly tourists. Trading was paused in Pakistan after its benchmark index KSE-30 plunged over 7 per cent. This is the second consecutive day when the Pakistan stock market has extended its losses.

KSE 100 index too plummeted over 5 per cent (nearly 6,000 points) to hover around 104,087, at around 1 pm. Market participants in the country will await International Monetary Fund's (IMF) decision tomorrow on a possible extension of its funding facility for the country.

Meanwhile, the Indian government said that Operation Sindoor is still going on.

Earlier, benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty began the day on an optimistic note on Thursday, but later turned volatile.

The 30-share BSE benchmark gauge climbed 181.21 points to 80,927.99 in early trade. The NSE Nifty went up by 32.85 points to 24,447.25.

Investors stayed on the sidelines amid rising geopolitical tensions.

In a strong retaliation to the Pahalgam massacre, India's armed forces early on Wednesday destroyed nine terror sites, including those of Jaish-e-Mohammad and Lashkar-e-Taiba in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) using deep strike missiles in a 25-minute-long "measured and non-escalatory" mission.

Under 'Operation Sindoor', the Indian military targeted Markaz Taiba of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in Muridke, Markaz Subhan Allah of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) in of Bahawalpur and Hizbul Mujahideen's Mehmoona Joya Facility in Sialkot and LeT's base in Markaz Ahle Hadith in Barnala and its camp in Muzaffarabad's Shawai Nalla.