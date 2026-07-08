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  4. Knack Packaging IPO listing LIVE: Shares list at 11% premium over issue price
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Knack Packaging IPO listing LIVE: Shares list at 11% premium over issue price

Written By: Raghwendra Shukla @ShuklaRaghav
Updated:

The public issue has a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 380 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 35 lakh equity shares worth Rs 59.5 crore by existing shareholders.

Knack Packaging IPO listing on NSE, BSE.
Knack Packaging IPO listing on NSE, BSE. Image Source : X/@NSEIndia
Mumbai:

Shares of packaging solutions provider Knack Packaging Ltd will debut on the bourses today. The initial public offering (IPO) of Knack Packaging Ltd has received strong participation from investors, with the issue getting subscribed 83.33 times, on the final day of bidding on Friday. According to data available on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the Rs 439.5 crore public issue received bids for 1,58,02,77,688 shares against 1,89,64,018 shares on offer. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category fetched 154.34 times subscription, while the non-institutional investors' quota was subscribed 139.81 times. The portion for retail investors attracted 20.07 times subscription. 

The public issue has a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 380 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 35 lakh equity shares worth Rs 59.5 crore by existing shareholders.

Follow the Knack Packaging IPO listing LIVE Blog for all the latest updates

 

Live updates :Knack Packaging IPO

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  • 9:56 AM (IST)Jul 08, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Price settles at 10.59% premium over issue price in pre-open market

    In the pre-opening session, Knack Packaging shares settled at Rs 188 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), a 10.59 per cent premium over the issue price of Rs 170.

  • 9:54 AM (IST)Jul 08, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Price settles at 9.41 premium over issue price in pre-open market

    In the pre-opening session, Knack Packaging shares settled at Rs 186 on the BSE, a 9.41 per cent premium over the issue price of Rs 170.

  • 9:44 AM (IST)Jul 08, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Knack Packaging raised Rs 131.25 crore from anchor investors

    Ahead of the initial public offering (IPO), Knack Packaging Ltd raised Rs 131.25 crore from anchor investors. The IPO had a price band of Rs 161-170 per share.

  • 9:27 AM (IST)Jul 08, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    QIB fetched 154.34 times subscription

    The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category fetched 154.34 times subscription, while the non-institutional investors' quota was subscribed 139.81 times. The portion for retail investors attracted 20.07 times subscription.

  • 9:19 AM (IST)Jul 08, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Knack Packaging IPO subscribed 83.33 times

    The initial public offering (IPO) of Knack Packaging Ltd received strong participation from investors, with the issue getting subscribed 83.33 times, on the final day of bidding on Friday.

  • 9:08 AM (IST)Jul 08, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Knack Packaging IPO GMP Today

    According to Investorgain, CKnack Packaging's unlisted shares are trading at a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 9. Considering the upper price band of Rs 170, the company's shares are expected to list at around Rs 179, reflecting a grey market premium of 5.29 per cent.

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