Knack Packaging IPO listing LIVE: Shares list at 11% premium over issue price

Mumbai:

Shares of packaging solutions provider Knack Packaging Ltd will debut on the bourses today. The initial public offering (IPO) of Knack Packaging Ltd has received strong participation from investors, with the issue getting subscribed 83.33 times, on the final day of bidding on Friday. According to data available on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the Rs 439.5 crore public issue received bids for 1,58,02,77,688 shares against 1,89,64,018 shares on offer. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category fetched 154.34 times subscription, while the non-institutional investors' quota was subscribed 139.81 times. The portion for retail investors attracted 20.07 times subscription.

The public issue has a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 380 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 35 lakh equity shares worth Rs 59.5 crore by existing shareholders.

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