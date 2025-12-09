Kaynes Technology Share Price: Stock gains after hitting 52-week low as markets open lower Kaynes Technology Share Price: Last seen, the counter was trading at Rs 3,889.40, with a gain of 2.36 per cent and the market cap of the company stood at Rs 26,072.46 crore.

Mumbai:

Shares of Kaynes Technology rebounded on Tuesday, December 9, 2025, after hitting a new 52-week low in the early session as benchmark indices tumbled amid negative global cues. The counter opened gap with a gain of 3.22 per cent at Rs 3,922 against the previous close of Rs 3,799.60 on the BSE. It gained amid a spurt in trading volume to touch the high of Rs 3958.5, representing a gain of 4.18 per cent. However, it later tumbled to an intraday low of Rs 3,713.75, a 2.26 per cent decline from the previous close. This is also the stock's new 52-week low. The counter's 52-week high is Rs 7,824.95, hit on January 1, 2025. On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the counter started trading at Rs 3,920 and touched intraday highs and lows of Rs 3,960 and Rs 3,712, respectively.

Last seen, the counter was trading at Rs 3,889.40 with a gain of 2.36 per cent, and the market cap of the company stood at Rs 26,072.46 crore.

The counter has gained after four days of consecutive fall and technically trades lower than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 9.14. For the uninitiated, a level above 70 is considered overbought or overvalued, and below 30 is defined as oversold or undervalued.

What's behind the trend reversal

The stock has gained after global brokerage firm JPMorgan said that the recent downfall in the price of the stock has made it attractive. It also suggested a bear base fair value of Rs 4,900.

The stock has corrected by around 36.77 per cent in the past month, as against the Nifty's 0.98 per cent fall.

Kaynes Technology share price history

Shares of the company have delivered a multibagger return of 450.66 per cent in three years and 69.49 per cent in two years. However, it has corrected 36 per cent in one year. According to BSE Analytics, the stock has corrected 47.28 per cent on a year-to-date (YTD) basis as against the positive return of 7.83 per cent by the benchmark index.

ALSO READ | IndiGo chaos: Here's the easiest way to get a full refund for flight delays, cancellations

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)