Why is Kaynes Technology share price falling today? Stock hits fresh 52-week low: Details

Shares of Kaynes Technology India hit a fresh 52-week high on Monday, November 16, 2026, even as benchmark indices traded higher. The stock opened lower at Rs 3,078.90, down 10 per cent from the previous close of Rs 3,421 on the BSE. It fell further to hit a new 52-week low of Rs 2,780, down 18.73 per cent. Last seen, the stock traded at Rs 2942.90, down Rs 478.10, or 13.98 per cent. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 19,782.91 crore. The stock has a 52-week high of Rs 6,400, hit on November 14, 2025.

What's behind the fall?

The stock has fallen sharply as the company's consolidated net profit dropped 65.50 per cent to Rs 39.80 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2026, compared with a restated net profit of Rs 115.71 crore in Q2 FY26. Similarly, profit attributable to owners of the company fell 61.58 per cent YoY to Rs 45.42 crore from Rs 118.23 crore.

Consolidated revenue from operations rose 4.43 per cent YoY to Rs 952.52 crore in Q2 FY27, up from Rs 912.13 crore in the year-ago period.

Particulars (Rs in crore) Q2 FY27 Q2 FY26 (Restated) YoY Change Q1 FY27 (Restated) QoQ Change H1 FY27 (6M Ended Sept 30, 2026) H1 FY26 (Restated) H1 YoY Change Revenue from Operations 952.52 912.13 4.43 per cent 946.21 0.67 per cent 1,898.73 1,610.92 17.87 per cent Total Income 971.13 946.21 2.63 per cent 962.73 0.87 per cent 1,933.86 1,663.29 16.27 per cent EBITDA (Operating) 125.58 149.81 -16.18 per cent 142.53 -11.89 per cent 268.11 259.22 3.43 per cent EBITDA Margin 13.18 per cent 16.42 per cent -324 bps 15.06 per cent -188 bps 14.12 per cent 16.09 per cent -197 bps Finance Costs 38.73 13.26 192.01 per cent 37.14 4.28 per cent 75.86 32.18 135.74 per cent Depreciation & Amortisation 34.73 19.9 74.56 per cent 40.25 -13.71 per cent 74.99 38.79 93.33 per cent Profit Before Tax (PBT) 64.73 148.12 -56.30 per cent 77.22 -16.17 per cent 141.95 235.51 -39.73 per cent Net Profit (PAT) 39.8 115.71 -65.60 per cent 45.41 -12.36 per cent 85.21 182.45 -53.29 per cent PAT (Attributable to Owners) 45.42 118.23 -61.58 per cent 51.08 -11.07 per cent 96.5 181.5 -46.83 per cent Basic EPS (in Rs) 6.76 17.64 -61.68 per cent 7.62 -11.29 per cent 14.38 27.64 -47.97 per cent

Kaynes Technology share price history

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has delivered an 18.14 per cent return in three years but has corrected 53.57 per cent in one year. Year to date, the stock has fallen 25.41 per cent, compared with a 3.89 per cent dip in the benchmark index.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)