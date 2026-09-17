Karamtara Engineering, Manipal Payment, Rentomojo shares to debut on bourses today: Check GMP ahead of listing

Shares of Karamtara Engineering, Rentomojo and Manipal Payment are set to debut on the bourses today. While Rentomojo Ltd was subscribed 72.88 times on the final day of bidding on Friday, Karamtara Engineering and Manipal Payment also garnered full subscription as their respective share sales came to a close. While Karamtara Engineering's Rs 875-crore IPO got subscribed 62.63 times on the last day of share sale, Manipal Payment's Rs 805-crore initial share sale got subscribed 1.42 times.

Karamtara Engineering IPO GMP

Ahead of the listing, Karamtara Engineering's unlisted shares were trading at a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 48. With an upper price band of Rs 254.00, the GMP suggested a listing around Rs 302, reflecting an 18.90 per cent grey market premium.

Manipal Payment IPO GMP

Investorgain suggested a discounted listing. With an upper price band of Rs 339.00, the estimated listing price, based on current market trends, is Rs 333.

Rentomojo IPO GMP

Ahead of the listing, Rentomojo's unlisted shares were trading at a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 86. With an upper price band of Rs 404.00, the GMP suggested a listing around Rs 490, reflecting a 21.29 per cent grey market premium.