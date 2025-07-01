Kalpataru Share Price: Flat debut on Dalal Street, in-line with GMP estimates Kalpataru Share Price: At the NSE, the stock got listed at par with the issue price of Rs 414. Later, it surged 9.37 per cent to Rs 452.80 apiece.

Mumbai:

Shares of real estate developer Kalpataru Ltd made a flat debut on Dalal Street today, July 1, 2025. The stock started trading at Rs 414.10 on the BSE, in line with GMP (grey market price) estimates. However, it later bounced back and jumped over 9 per cent. The counter gained 9.42 per cent to Rs 453 against the issue price.

Market Cap Of Kalpataru

The company commanded a market valuation of Rs 9,121.99 crore during early trade. Ahead of the listing, Kalpataru had garnered Rs 708 crore from anchor investors.

IPO Subscribed 2.26 Times

Earlier, the initial public offering of Kalpataru Ltd garnered a 2.26 times subscription on the closing day of bidding last Thursday.

The company had fixed a price band of Rs 387-414 per share for its IPO.

Its IPO was entirely a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 1,590 crore with no offer-for-sale (OFS) component. The company proposes to utilise funds for the payment of debt and general corporate purposes.

What Does The Company Do?

Mumbai-based Kalpataru focuses on the development of residential, commercial, retail and integrated township projects. It is also in the redevelopment of societies.

Kalpataru is one of the leading real estate developers in the country with a significant presence in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) in Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 177.79 points to 83,784.25 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty went up by 51.2 points to 25,568.25.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 831.50 crore on Monday, according to exchange data. On the other hand, Domestic Institutional Investors (DII) bought equities worth Rs 3,497.44 crore.