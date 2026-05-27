JP Power share price: Stock surges 18% amid heavy volumes, check full details here

Mumbai:

The Indian equity benchmarks are volatile today amid volatile trends in the equity market, as investors remain cautious due to geopolitical uncertainties and fresh foreign fund outflows. The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 127.83 points to 76,137.53 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty went up by 36.45 points to 23,950.15. However, both benchmark indices failed to carry forward the momentum and traded lower. The BSE benchmark fell 212.69 points to hit a low of 75,797.01, and the Nifty dipped 45.2 points to 23,868.50. However, both indices rebounded and traded in green. Amid this volatility, the stock of Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd witnessed heavier-than-usual trading volumes and traded in green.

JP Power share price

The stock started the trading session in the green at Rs 19.20, up from the previous close of Rs 19.14, on the BSE. The stock surged further to hit an intraday high of Rs 22.65, representing a gain of 3.51 per cent or 18.33 per cent from the previous close. The strong

The stock witnessed high trading activity, with volumes jumping 3.92 times to 5,23,92,206 crore shares, compared with an average volume of 141.23 lakh shares.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)