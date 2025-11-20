JP Power share price: Stock continues to surge as Adani's bid for Jaypee Group gets lenders' approval JP Power share price: Adani Enterprises, the flagship firm of Adani Group, has outbid Vedanta and Dalmia Bharat to win the bid for Jaiprakash Associates (JAL).

Mumbai:

Shares of Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd continue to be in action for the second consecutive day today, i.e. on November 20, 2025. The stock surged by over 12 per cent amid gains in the benchmark indices. The counter opened gap up with a gain of 4.87 per cent at Rs 21.30 against the previous close of Rs 20.31 on the BSE. Amid a spurt in Volume by more than 4.26 times, the stock surged further to touch the intraday high of Rs 22.80, a gain of 12.26 per cent from the previous close. On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the stock opened at Rs 21.22 and touched a high of Rs 22.79. Last seen, the counter was trading with a gain of 10.41 per cent at Rs 22.38, and the market cap of the company stood at Rs 15,338 crore.

The counter has risen over 26 per cent in just two days. The rally comes as Adani Enterprises, the flagship firm of Adani Group, has outbid Vedanta and Dalmia Bharat to win the bid for Jaiprakash Associates (JAL).

JP Power share price: What's behind the rally?

The surge in the stock follows the reports that business tycoon Gautam Adani has won the approval of creditors of Jaiprakash Associates (JAL) for its Rs 14,535 crore acquisition proposal for the bankrupt infrastructure group.

"The Committee of Creditors (COC) of Jaiprakash Associates Limited (JAL), a company undergoing Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016 (IBC), has approved the Resolution Plan submitted by Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL)," AEL said in a stock exchange filing.

Adani got the maximum 89 per cent votes from creditors, followed by Dalmia Cement (Bharat) and Vedanta Group, it added. According to the information shared, the company received a Letter of Intent (LOI) from the Resolution Professional (RP) on November 19, 2025.

Adani shares in action too

Shares of Adani Group are also in action following this update. Adani Enterprises was among the top gainers from the Sensex 30 pack in the early trade. Last seen, the stock was trading with a gain of 0.88 per cent at Rs 2,452.60.