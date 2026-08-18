Rs 200 dividend stock to trade ex-date soon, check record date, payment date and other details

Mumbai:

Shares of Bengaluru-based innerwear and loungewear maker Page Industries are set to trade ex-date soon for an interim dividend of Rs 200 for the financial year 2026-27. The shares will trade ex-date, a cut-off day when a stock starts trading without the next corporate benefit, like a dividend. Therefore, to be eligible for a corporate action, investors must hold the stock in their demat account before this date. An ex-date is important because it helps the company determine shareholders' eligibility for a corporate action.

Page Industries dividend record date, ex-date

Page Industries, the Indian licensee of the Jockey and Speedo brands, has declared an interim dividend of Rs 200 per share.

The company has set August 19, 2026, as the record date and ex-date for the dividend. A record date is the day when a firm checks its official books to list eligible owners.

Page Industries dividend payment date

The company has informed exchanges that it will pay the dividend on or before September 11, 2026.

Page Industries share price

The stock ended the last trading session in the green. The counter closed at Rs 37,445, representing a gain of Rs 575 or 1.56 per cent from the previous close. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 41,765.68 crore. Earlier, it began the trading session in the red at Rs 36,800 amid weakness in the benchmark indices. However, it gained and touched the intraday high of Rs 37,669, a gain of Rs 799 or 2.16 per cent from the last closing price.

The stock has a 52-week high of Rs 47,299.95, touched on August 25, 2025 and a 52-week low of Rs 29,800.

Page Industries share price

The stock has given returns of 162.08 per cent in 10 years and 22.22 per cent in five years. However, it has corrected 9.22 per cent in three years and 13.96 per cent in one year. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has yielded a return of 5.04 per cent as against the correction of 8.76 per cent in the benchmark index.

Page Industries Q1 results

Page Industries Ltd has reported a 4 per cent decline in net profit to Rs 192.80 crore in the June quarter. It had posted a net profit of Rs 200.8 crore during the April-June period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)