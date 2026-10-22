Jio IPO GMP today: Public issue continues to garner strong demand on day 2, check subscription status

Jio Platforms' initial public offering (IPO) continued to witness a strong response from investors on the second day of the subscription today, i.e. on October 22, 2026. The three-day subscription window for the offering will close on October 23, 2026. The IPO was subscribed 3.71 times at the time of writing, with investors bidding for 73.31 crore shares against 19.75 crore shares on offer. Similarly, the portion reserved for qualified institutional buyers was subscribed 9.42 times, with bids for 47,07,00,900 shares against 4,90,07,827 shares on offer.

Demand from non-institutional investors reached 2.90 times the shares reserved for them. The retail investor segment was subscribed 1.1 times, with bids for 9,47,53,368 shares against 8,50,37,327 shares on offer.

Jio Platforms IPO creates history

Earlier, Jio Platforms' initial public offering (IPO) was fully subscribed within 100 minutes of opening on Wednesday, making it India's fastest-subscribed mega issue. According to exchange data, investors placed bids worth about Rs 69,800 crore for 62.36 crore shares by 5 pm. This marked the highest retail demand for any public issue on day 1 in India's capital market history.

The early pace sets Jio apart from other large Indian offerings. Bajaj Housing Finance's IPO was fully subscribed by 2 pm on its opening day, and LG Electronics India's offering was fully subscribed by the end of day 1 in 2025.

Hyundai Motor India's Rs 27,870-crore IPO, which held the previous record for India's largest public offering, was subscribed just 18 per cent by the end of its first day in 2024.

The IPO comprises an entirely fresh issue of 27 crore shares, priced between Rs 1,065 and Rs 1,119 apiece. At the upper end of the price band, Jio Platforms will raise about Rs 30,213 crore and command a valuation of roughly USD 108 billion. Neither parent Reliance Industries Ltd nor its other existing shareholders are selling shares in the offering.

Anchor book demand

The anchor investor window overflowed on Monday as the IPO received 30 times the available shares from global institutional investors, with bids crossing an unprecedented Rs 2.5 lakh crore for just Rs 8,110 crore of available shares. This indicates massive unmet institutional demand expected to spill into the secondary market post-listing.

Jio Platforms IPO GMP Today

According to Investorgain, Jio Platforms IPO's unlisted shares are trading at a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 247. With an upper price band of Rs 1,119, the company's shares are expected to list around Rs 1,366, reflecting a grey market premium of 22.07 per cent.

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