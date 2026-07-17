Jio Financial Services shares gain over 6% after net profit rises 156%, revenue more than triples

Mumbai:

Shares of Jio Financial Services surged over 6 per cent on Friday, July 17, 2026, after the company reported a 156 per cent year-on-year (YoY) jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 830 crore for the April-June quarter of the financial year 2026-27. According to the company, its profit after tax increased 113 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 96 crore, driven by sustained growth in Assets Under Management (AUM). Amid this, the stock opened gap-up, gaining 4.94 per cent to 247.30 from the previous close of Rs 235.65. Amid a spurt in trading volume of more than 3.66 times, the stock touched an intraday high of Rs 249.90, representing a gain of 6.05 per cent from the last closing price.

Last seen, the stock held firmly in the green at Rs 245.25, with a gain of Rs 9.60 or 4.07 per cent and the market cap of the company stood at Rs 1,61,909.03 crore.

Share price history

The stock has outperformed the sector by 3.81 per cent and is technically trading higher than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day and 100-day moving averages but lower than the 200-day moving average.

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has corrected 28.53 per cent in two years and 22.65 per cent in one year. On a year-to-date basis, the scrip has dipped 16.76 per cent, compared with an 8.59 per cent fall in the benchmark indices.

Jio Financial Services quarterly results

The company's revenue from operations in the quarter under review stood at Rs 2,004.47 crore, a gain of 227 per cent from the Rs 612 crore in the same period a year ago. The revenue surged because of high income in its business segments.

On a standalone basis, the company's net profit surged 47.27 per cent to Rs 105.24 crore.

Jio Financial, Allianz to form joint ventures

Meanwhile, Jio Financial Services and Germany's Allianz Group have entered into a binding agreement to form a 50:50 primary insurance joint venture – covering general insurance and health insurance – to serve the rapidly expanding Indian insurance sector.

The binding agreement formalises a partnership that was first announced in July 2025, shortly after Allianz Group (Allianz) exited its partnership with Bajaj Finserv.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)