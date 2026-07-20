Jio Financial Services shares drop amid profit booking after a rally following firm Q1 updates

Mumbai:

Shares of Jio Financial Services Ltd (JFSL) fell over 1.5 per cent on Monday, July 20, 2026, amid a decline in the benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, due to heavy selling in blue-chip HDFC Bank and a sharp spike in crude oil prices amid escalating tensions between the US and Iran. The 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 523.22 points to 77,628.23 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty declined 134.10 points to 24,198.25. The stock opened in the green with minor gains at Rs 243.05 against the previous close of Rs 243 on the BSE. It further gained to touch a high of Rs 243.40, a gain of 0.16 per cent from the previous close. However, it fell amid profit-booking and touched a low of 238.90, down 1.64 per cent. Last seen, the scrip was trading at Rs 239.25 with a drop of 1.54 per cent and the market cap of the company stood at Rs 1,57,980.16 crore.

The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 55.18. For the uninitiated, a level above 70 is considered overbought or overvalued, and below 30 is defined as oversold or undervalued.

Stock rallied 3% post Q1 updates

Shares of Jio Financial Services jumped over 3 per cent in the last trading session after the firm reported more than twofold jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 830 crore for the June quarter FY27.

The stock rose 3.12 per cent to settle at Rs 243 on the BSE. During the day, it surged 6 per cent to Rs 249.90. At the NSE, the stock ended at Rs 242.98, up 3.11 per cent.

The company had earned a consolidated net profit of Rs 325 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

The company's total income tripled to Rs 2,005 crore as against Rs 619 crore in the June quarter of the previous year, JFSL said in a regulatory filing on Thursday.

Jio Financial Services Share Price History

According to BSE Analytics, shares of Jio Financial Services have corrected 29.38 per cent in two years and 24.47 per cent in one year. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, it has dipped 19.08 per cent as against the fall of 8.84 per cent in the benchmark index.

Technically, the stock traded higher than the 5-day, 20-day and 50-day moving averages but lower than the 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)