Jewellery stock trades higher even in weak market as company repays dues to 8th consortium bank, details

Mumbai:

Shares of PC Jeweller are trading in the green even as benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty declined as elevated crude oil prices and persistent geopolitical uncertainties dented investors' sentiment. The stock traded higher as the company has informed exchanges that it has cleared and fully repaid all its outstanding debts to one more lender, taking the total number of fully settled lenders to 8 out of its 14-bank consortium. The company reiterated that the move is part of its aim to become entirely debt-free in the ongoing quarter (July–September 2026).

PC Jewellers share price

Shares of PC Jewellers opened in the green at Rs 9.64 against the previous close of Rs 9.63 on the BSE. It gained further to touch the intraday high of Rs 9.85, representing a gain of Rs 0.22 or 2.28 per cent from the last closing price.

Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 9.70, with a gain of 0.73 per cent, and the market cap of the company stood at Rs 9,419.22. At the same time, the 30-share BSE Sensex was down 387.30 points or 0.50 per cent to 76,848.16 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 122.55 points to 24,032.35.

The stock has outperformed the sector by 0.46 per cent and is trading higher than the 20-day, 50-day and 100-day moving averages but lower than the 5-day and 200-day moving averages.

Based on 2 per cent of the 5-day average traded value, the stock is liquid enough for a trade size of Rs 2.11 crore.

Repaid 96% of total outstanding

According to the information available, the company has repaid over 96 per cent of the total outstanding debt owed to the remaining six banks. Stressing that all repayments completed so far have been made ahead of their respective scheduled due date, the company said that the remaining balance, which is under 4 per cent of total consortium debt, is on track to be cleared during the current quarter (Q2 FY27).

Share price history

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has delivered a return of 342.92 per cent in five years and 261.94 per cent in three years. However, it has corrected 26.12 per cent in one year. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has gained 4.19 per cent, compared to the fall of 9.79 per cent in the benchmark index.

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