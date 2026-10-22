Jewellery stock to remain in focus as Q2 net profit jumps 58%, jumps 28.01% in 3 trading sessions

Shares of PC Jewellers will remain in focus during today's trading session as the company has posted a 58 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 330.66 crore for the July-September quarter of the 2026-27 fiscal year. The Delhi-based jewellery company had clocked a net profit of Rs 209.54 crore in the same quarter a year ago. Total income rose 28 per cent to Rs 1,054.47 crore for the second quarter of this fiscal from Rs 825.25 crore a year ago. Expenses remained higher at Rs 759.42 crore, up from Rs 688.85 crore a year ago.

"A key milestone during the quarter was the company achieving debt-free status after repaying its outstanding dues to all 14 consortium banks ahead of schedule," the company said in the exchange filing.

Meanwhile, investor Aditya Kumar Halwasiya has purchased an additional 5.51 crore equity shares at a price of Rs 18.39 apiece.

Share price of the stock

The stock ended the last trading session in green despite volatility in the stock market. The counter closed at Rs 18.51, up Rs 0.37, or 2.04 per cent, from the previous close of Rs 18.14 on the BSE. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 18,051.20 crore.

The counter has been hitting back-to-back 52-week highs for the last three days and hit a 52-week high of Rs 19.14 in the last trading session.

Share price history

The stock has been gaining for the last three days and has risen 28.01 per cent in the period. According to BSE Analytics, the counter has returned 558.72 per cent over five years and 480.25 per cent over three years. On a year-to-date basis, the stock has gained 98.82 per cent as against the correction of 13.47 per cent in the benchmark index.

Expansion plan

The company also announced the plan to roll out up to 100 large-format showrooms across Tier I, Tier II and Tier III cities over the next 12-18 months, as a mix of own as well as asset-light franchise model.

The company said it is "confident that it will start establishing new showrooms in this financial year itself."

It is also working on and planning to launch a new jewellery brand focusing on demi-fine/lightweight jewellery and lab-grown-diamond fine jewellery for younger and self-purchasing buyers, it added.

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