Jewellery stock that offered over 200% return in 3 years in focus amid update on outstanding debt: Details

Mumbai:

Shares of multibagger company PC Jewellers are likely to be on investors' radar as the company has announced a further update regarding its debt repayment initiative. According to the information shared with the exchanges, the company has now repaid all outstanding debt owed to five out of the 14 consortium banks. It stated that the outstanding debts of all five banks have been prepaid and discharged well before the scheduled due date of their payment. The details were shared after the market hours on Tuesday. The stock ended the last trading session in the green even as benchmark indices witnessed a lacklustre trading session and closed in the red. The stock closed at Rs 10.06, a gain of Rs 0.19 or 1.93 per cent against the previous close of Rs 9.87 on the BSE. During the day, it touched an intraday high of Rs 10.15 and an intraday low of Rs 9.76.

"The Company has successfully cleared and repaid all its outstanding debt under the terms of the Settlement Agreement dated 30 September 2024 with respect to 1 more bank. With this successful clearance of debt, the Company has now repaid all the outstanding debt of 5 out of the 14 consortium banks," the filing reads.

PC Jeweller share price history

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has delivered returns of 222 per cent in three years and 49.48 per cent in two years. However, it has corrected 35.31 per cent in one year.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has gained 8.06 per cent as against the dip of 9.06 per cent in the benchmark index.

Posts 21 per cent growth in revenue during Q1

The company reported 21 per cent growth in consolidated revenue during the first quarter of this fiscal and said it will become debt-free during the July-September period.

In a regulatory filing, the company said that it concluded the first quarter of 2026-27 with a consolidated revenue growth of about 21 per cent year-on-year.

"Debt reduced by more than 90 per cent; Debt-Free status to be achieved in the current quarter itself," it said in the business update.

During the 2025-26 fiscal, the company's net profit increased to Rs 714.46 crore from Rs 577.70 crore in the preceding year. Total income rose to Rs 3,549.58 crore from Rs 2,371.87 crore.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)