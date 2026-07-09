Jewellery stock surges 14% as stock markets rebound after sharp fall in previous session, check details

Mumbai:

Shares of PC Jeweller continued to gain for the second consecutive day on Thursday, July 9, 2026, even as the stock markets remained volatile. Today's action comes as the benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, rebounded after a sharp fall in the previous session, amid foreign fund inflows and buying in blue-chip stocks. The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 495.86 points to 76,998.54 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty rose 148.70 points to 24,025. Amid this, the stock opened in the green at Rs 9.70, up from the previous close of Rs 9.64, on the BSE. The scrip gained further amid a spurt in volume, more than 2.43 times the previous day, and touched an intraday high of Rs 10.95, representing a gain of 13.59 per cent from the previous close.

Share price history

The counter has been gaining for the last two days and has risen 13.06 per cent in the period. Today it traded in a wide range of Rs 1.35 and is technically trading higher than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has gained 282.46 per cent in five years and 245.12 per cent in three years. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the scrip has given a return of 10.10 per cent as against the correction of 9.61 per cent in the benchmark index.

21% growth in revenue during Q1

Meanwhile, the company recently reported 21 per cent growth in consolidated revenue in the first quarter of this fiscal and said it will become debt-free during the July-September period.

In a regulatory filing, the company said that it concluded the first quarter of 2026-27 with a consolidated revenue growth of about 21 per cent year-on-year.

"Debt reduced by more than 90 per cent; Debt-Free status to be achieved in the current quarter itself," it said in the business update.

PC Jeweller has reduced its outstanding debt payable to banks under the terms of the Joint Settlement Agreement by another 24 per cent during the June quarter.

With this reduction, the company has now reduced its outstanding debt by more than 90 per cent as of date, since the execution of the Settlement Agreement with banks on 30 September 2024.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)