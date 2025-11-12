Jewellery stock starts session in green as net profit rises 17% - Check details During the 2024-25 fiscal year, PC Jeweller had posted a net profit of Rs 577.70 crore and a total income of Rs 2,371.87 crore.

Mumbai:

Shares of Delhi-bases PC Jeweller started the session in the green at the firm posted strong quarterly results. The stock started the trading session at Rs 12.61 against the previous close of Rs 12.36. Amid a spurt in trading volume by more than 1.10 times, the scrip gained further to touch the high of Rs 12.69, representing a gain of 2.66 per cent from the previous close. However, it later fell amid profit booking to touch the low of Rs 12.22. Last seen, it was trading Rs 12.27 and the market cap of the company stood at Rs 8,067 crore.

Quarterly Results

PC Jeweller, which has 52 showrooms, of which 49 are company-owned, has reported a 17 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 209.54 crore for the quarter ended September. Its net profit stood at Rs 178.88 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income grew 63 per cent to Rs 894.93 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal from Rs 548.54 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing.

"The company's Operating profit after tax (PAT), which is PAT minus Income Tax refund and Interest on the same, has almost doubled to Rs 202.5 crore from Rs 102 crore during the period under review.

During the 2024-25 fiscal, PC Jeweller had posted a net profit of Rs 577.70 crore and a total income of Rs 2,371.87 crore.

Company trying to be debt free

The company has said that it is targeting to become debt-free by the end of this fiscal. PC Jeweller said the company would continue to focus on business development, increasing its brand presence and market share in the industry.

"The company is confident of becoming debt-free by the end of FY 2026. With no further finance cost to be incurred after becoming debt-free and its strategic turnaround underway, the company expects improved operational momentum, renewed market engagement and sustainable growth," the company said.

It is exploring the opportunity of further expansion of its retail footprint.

