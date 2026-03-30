Jewellery stock on investors' radar on signing MoU with National Skill Development Corporation

Mumbai:

Shares of Delhi-based PC Jeweller are in focus as the company has informed exchanges that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), a subsidiary of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Government of India. As part of this MoU, the company has been selected as an industry/franchise partner for the gems and jewellery sector to develop and onboard up to 2 lakh micro-entrepreneurs in the country over a period of 5 years. Amid this, the stock opened at Rs 7.95 against the previous close of Rs 7.98 on the BSE. It later gained to touch the intraday high of Rs 8.02. However, the stock tumbled to an intraday low of Rs 7.71, which was also the 52-week low of the stock. The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 19.65, hit on July 7, 2025.

"The initiative aims at contributing towards employment generation, entrepreneurship and local economic development through the creation of entrepreneurs across India and is proposed to span across 15 sectors, with one lead Industry/Franchise Partner identified for each sector to ensure dedicated development, scalability and impact. Our Company has been selected as the Industry/Franchise partner for the Gems & Jewellery Sector," the company said in an exchange filing.

Allotment of 20.09 equity shares

In a separate exchange filing, the company said that its board has allotted 20,09,70,560 equity shares having a face value of Re 1 each on conversion of an equivalent number of warrants to four allottees. The allotment was done upon receipt of the balance amount of 84.70 crore at Rs 42.15 per warrant, which is 75 per cent of the issue price.

To help 1,000 goldsmiths in UP

Earlier, the company said it would help 1,000 certified goldsmiths in Uttar Pradesh become entrepreneurs by providing support for branding, design, and marketing. For this, it has collaborated with the 'CM Yuva Udyami Yojana' to empower and transform PM Vishwakarma-certified Goldsmiths (Sunar) into jewellery entrepreneurs and organised retail partners.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)