Jewellery stock jumps 14% to hit fresh 52-week high in weak market, here's what triggered rally

Shares of Delhi-based jewellery company PC Jeweller surged over 14 per cent to hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 18.60 on the BSE even as benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty fell immediately after a positive open and remained volatile. The stock opened in the green at Rs 17, up 4.4 per cent from the previous close of Rs 16.28 on the BSE. Amid a surge in trading volume of more than 1.78 times, the counter jumped to an intraday high of Rs 18.60, a gain of Rs 2.32 or 14.25 per cent. This is also the fresh 52-week high of the stock. The 52-week low of the counter is Rs 7.45, hit on March 30, 2026. Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 18.17 with a gain of Rs 1.89 or 11.61 per cent and the market cap of the company stood at Rs 17,719.63 crore.

The counter has gained over the last two days and has risen 28.15 per cent in the period. The move comes after Cupid’s Chairman and Managing Director (MD), Aditya Kumar Halwasiya, purchased 5.1 crore shares worth about Rs 73.59 crore through a bulk deal.

Share price history

The stock has outperformed the sector by 13.4 per cent and is technically trading higher than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has returned 534.48 per cent over five years and 460.98 per cent over three years. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has gained 98.50 per cent, while the benchmark index has dipped 13.09 per cent.

28% revenue growth in Q2 FY27

Earlier, the company said its consolidated revenue grew 28 per cent year-on-year in the second quarter of this fiscal year on healthy consumer demand.

According to a regulatory filing, the company's consolidated revenue grew about 28 per cent year-on-year during the July-September period of the 2026-27 fiscal. The company has received remittances of Rs 142 crores during the quarter from its outstanding export debtors, PC Jeweller said.

In August, the company reported a 37 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 221.88 crore for the quarter ended June, driven by higher revenue.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)