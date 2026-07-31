Jewellery stock in focus as firm repays 96% of bank debt, allots over 3 crore equity shares to promoter

Mumbai:

Shares of PC Jeweller Ltd will be in focus on Friday, July 31, 2026, as the company has informed exchanges that it has repaid more than 96 per cent of its total outstanding bank debt. The company stated that the remaining less than 4 per cent of outstanding debt will be discharged within the current quarter to achieve a completely debt-free status. "In line with its objective of achieving a debt-free status in the current quarter itself, the Company has successfully processed repayment of another significant amount of its remaining outstanding debt," the company said in an exchange filing.

Allots 3.05 crore equity shares

The company also stated that its board of directors has approved the allotment of equity shares upon the conversion of warrants. The company has allotted 3.055 crore equity shares with a face value of Re 1 each upon conversion of an equivalent number of fully convertible warrants to promoter Balram Garg.

These warrants were allotted at a price of Rs 18 per warrant, including a premium of Rs 17 per share. Following this allotment, the shareholding of the promoters and the promoter group increased from 38.49 per cent to 38.69 per cent.

PC Jeweller share price

The stock ended the last trading session at Rs 9.12, up 0.11 per cent from the previous close of Rs 9.11. The market cap of the company is Rs 7,887.53 crore. During the day, it touched an intraday high of Rs 9.20 and an intraday low of Rs 8.98.

The stock has a 52-week high of Rs 16.11, touched on July 31, 2025 and a 52-week low of Rs 7.45.

The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 44.05. For the uninitiated, a level above 70 is considered overbought or overvalued, and below 30 is defined as oversold or undervalued.

Plans to raise Rs 1,000 crore

Meanwhile, the board has approved raising up to Rs 1,000 crore. According to the information shared, the funds will be raised through a qualified institutional placement (QIP). The funds will be raised through the issuance of equity shares or other eligible securities in one or more tranches. The board has also constituted a dedicated QIP committee to determine the process, including the size, timing, pricing, and other terms and conditions.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)