Jewellery stock in focus as company's net profit jumps 70%, check share price and other details The company posted a 73 per cent rise in nine-month profit to Rs 55.40 crore, with Q3 earnings up 69.5 per cent. The stock rallied nearly 9 per cent on strong volumes following earnings and a rating upgrade.

Mumbai:

Shares of Motisons Jewellers Ltd are in focus on Wednesday, February 11, 2026, as the company has announced its quarterly results for the October-December quarter of the FY26. According to the information shared, the company's net profit in the quarter under consideration jumped by 69.5 per cent to Rs 25.94 crore. This was Rs 15.30 crore in the same quarter a year ago. Following this, the stock opened in green at Rs 16.51 against the previous close of Rs 16.10 on the BSE. Amid a spurt in trading volume by over 1.15 times, the stock gained further to hit the high of Rs 16.90, representing a gain of 4.96 per cent. Last seen, the stock traded in green at Rs 16.39 with a gain of 1.80 per cent and the market cap of the company stood at Rs 1,615.50 crore. On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the stock began the session at Rs 16.75 against the previous close of Rs 16.09 and later touched the intraday high and low of Rs 16.89 and Rs 16.35.

Meanwhile, the BSE has placed the stock under the Short Term Additional Surveillance Measure Stage 1 (ST ASM-1) framework.

Relative strength index

The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 72.09. For the uninitiated, a level above 70 is considered overbought or overvalued, and below 30 is defined as oversold or undervalued.



The stock has a 52-week high of Rs 24.01, hit on July 8, 2025, and a 52-week low of Rs 10.63.

Quarterly results

According to the information shared, the company's revenue for the quarter grew by over 20 per cent to reach Rs 174.56 crore. Net sales for 9MFY26 stood at Rs 352.08 crore. The substantial rise in profit was attributed to effective inventory management and a significant reduction in finance costs, which declined to Rs 1.18 crore from Rs 1.92 crore year-on-year.

Stock market today

The 30-share BSE Sensex gained 65.23 points to start the session at 84,339.15 the Nifty added 62.3 points to open at 25,997.45. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 84,273.92 and the Nifty 50 at 25,935.15.

