Jewellery stock in focus as company shares update on repayment of outstanding debt to consortium banks

Mumbai:

Shares of Delhi-based jewellery company PC Jeweller Ltd will be in focus during today's trading session as the company has shared updates on repayment of outstanding debt to consortium banks ahead of schedule. According to information shared with exchanges, the company has now repaid all outstanding debt owed to four of the 14 consortium banks. "In line with its objective of achieving a debt-free status in the current quarter itself, the Company has successfully cleared and repaid all its outstanding debt under the terms of Settlement Agreement dated 30 September 2024 with respect to 1 more bank," the exchange filing reads.

According to the company, the outstanding debts owed to four banks have been prepaid and discharged well before their scheduled due dates.

PC Jeweller share price

Shares of the company ended the latest trading session at Rs 10.58, a gain of 7.19 per cent from the previous close of Rs 9.87 on the BSE. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 9,066.59 crore. During the day, the scrip hit an intraday high of Rs 10.84 and an intraday low of Rs 9.85.

Yesterday's gain came after two days of consecutive falls, and it traded higher than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 68.11. For the uninitiated, a level above 70 is considered overbought or overvalued, and below 30 is defined as oversold or undervalued.

Posts 21% growth in revenue during Q1

Meanwhile, the company reported 21 per cent growth in consolidated revenue in the first quarter of this fiscal and said it will become debt-free during the July-September period.

In a regulatory filing, the company said that it concluded the first quarter of 2026-27 with a consolidated revenue growth of about 21 per cent year-on-year.

"Debt reduced by more than 90 per cent; Debt-Free status to be achieved in the current quarter itself," it said in the business update.

PC Jeweller reduced its outstanding debt payable to banks under the terms of the Joint Settlement Agreement by another 24 per cent during the June quarter.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)