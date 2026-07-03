Jewellery stock in focus as company posts 21% growth in revenue during Q1, to become debt-free soon

Mumbai:

Shares of Delhi-based PC Jeweller will be in focus during today's trading session, as the company reported 21 per cent growth in consolidated revenue in the first quarter of this fiscal. The jewellery firm also said it will become debt-free during the July-September period. "Debt reduced by more than 90 per cent; Debt-Free status to be achieved in the current quarter itself," it said in the business update. PC Jeweller has reduced its outstanding debt payable to banks under the terms of the Joint Settlement Agreement by another 24 per cent during the June quarter.

"With this reduction, the company has now reduced its outstanding debt by more than 90 per cent as on date, since the execution of the Settlement Agreement with banks on 30 September 2024. The repayment of remaining outstanding debt and attaining a debt-free status in the ongoing quarter itself will significantly improve the company's financial position in the coming periods," the company said.

PC Jeweller share price

The stock ended the last trading session at Rs 9.88, a gain of Rs 1.10 or 12.53 per cent. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 8,268.16 crore. During the day, it hit an intraday high of Rs 10.08, a gain of 14.81 per cent from the previous close, and an intraday low of Rs 8.80.

The stock has a 52-week high of Rs 19.65, touched on July 7, 2025, and a 52-week low of Rs 7.45, hit on March 30, 2026.

The counter has been gaining for the last three days and has risen 15.56 per cent in the period.

Share price history

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has delivered returns of 268.66 per cent over five years and 274.24 per cent over three years. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, it has gained 6.12 per cent, compared with a correction of 8.85 per cent in the benchmark index.

Company's net profit

During the 2025-26 fiscal, the company's net profit increased to Rs 714.46 crore from Rs 577.70 crore in the preceding year. Total income rose to Rs 3,549.58 crore from Rs 2,371.87 crore. PC Jeweller has around 50 stores across major cities.