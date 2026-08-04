Jewellery stock in focus as company allots shares to promoter, repays debt to 2 more consortium banks

Mumbai:

Shares of Delhi-based PC Jeweller will be on investors' radar, as the company has shared key updates on its debt-clearing progress and capital structure changes. The company has informed exchanges that it has cleared and repaid all outstanding debt of two more banks. With this, it has fully repaid the outstanding debt owed to seven of the 14 consortium banks. "The company would like to further inform that the outstanding debts of all the 7 banks have been prepaid and discharged well before the scheduled due date of their repayment...," the filing reads. Meanwhile, the board of directors of the company has also approved the allotment of 1.105 crore equity shares with face value of Re 1 each to a promoter.

Conversion of 1.105 crore fully convertible warrants

The company said that shares have been allotted to promoter Balram Garg, and the allotment follows the conversion of 1.105 crore fully convertible warrants out of the total 9.7222222 crore warrants in the preferential allotment previously made on September 18, 2025.

The conversion was executed upon receipt of the remaining 75 per cent balance amount, totalling Rs 14.9175 crore, at Rs 13.50 per warrant, against the issue price of Rs 18 per warrant. Post this allotment, 5.5622222 crore warrants remain pending for conversion.

Also, the allotment of 1.105 crore shares has increased the company's paid-up equity share capital. It has increased to 975.2134855 crore shares from 974.1084855 crore shares pre-allotment. Similarly, the paid-up capital amount has increased to Rs 975.21 crore from Rs 974.10 crore.

PC Jeweller share price

Shares of the company ended the trading session in the green at Rs 9.64, with a gain of Rs 0.38 or 4.10 per cent from the previous close of Rs 9.26. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 8,337.25 crore. During the day, the scrip touched an intraday high of Rs 9.76 and an intraday low of 9.25.

The stock has a 52-week high of Rs 15.95, touched on August 4, 2025, and a 52-week low of Rs 7.45.

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has yielded a good return of 279.53 per cent over five years and 246.76 per cent over three years. However, it has corrected 35.82 per cent in one year.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)