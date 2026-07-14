Jewellery stock in focus ahead of board meet to discuss expansion strategy, raise funds: Check details

Mumbai:

Amid the volatility in the stock market, shares of Delhi-based PC Jeweller are on investors' radar as the company has informed exchanges that its board of directors will meet on Thursday, July 16, 2026, to discuss its business expansion strategy and consider a proposal to raise funds through a Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP). This fundraising will be done by issuing shares, subject to shareholder and regulatory approval. The company stated that the proceeds from the QIP will primarily be used for business expansion, strategic growth projects, capital requirements, and general corporate purposes.

The company will repay its remaining debt through funds received from the fully convertible warrants issued to the promoter in the current quarter and internal accruals, ensuring the full QIP proceeds are fully invested in growth plans.

PC Jeweller Share Price

The company's stock opened flat at Rs 9.92 on the BSE amid volatility in the benchmark indices, dragged by a sharp rally in crude oil prices due to the renewed flare-up in West Asia. The stock later jumped to touch the high of Rs 10.13, representing a gain of Rs 0.21 or 2.11 per cent. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 9.90 with a dip of 0.20 per cent, and the market cap of the company stood at Rs 8,483.86 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 18 and the 52-week low is Rs 7.45.

The stock has outperformed the sector by 0.47 per cent and technically trades higher than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day and 100-day moving averages but lower than the 200-day moving average.

PC Jeweller posts 21pc growth in revenue during Q1

The company recently reported 21 per cent growth in consolidated revenue during the first quarter of this fiscal and said it will become a debt-free company during the July-September period.

In a regulatory filing, the company said that it concluded the first quarter of 2026-27 with a consolidated revenue growth of about 21 per cent year-on-year.

PC Jeweller has reduced its outstanding debt that was payable to the banks under the terms of the Joint Settlement Agreement by another 24 per cent during the June quarter. PC Jeweller has around 50 stores across major cities.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)