Jewellery stock below Rs 50 jumps over 7% as April-June quarter profit rises 37% to Rs 222 crore

Mumbai:

Shares of PC Jeweller opened gap-up even as the stock market tumbled in early trade, after the company reported strong financial performance for the first quarter ended June 30, 2026. The counter opened the trading session at Rs 10.13, up Rs 0.31, or 3.15 per cent, from the previous close of Rs 9.82 on the BSE. The counter witnessed firm buying at these levels, and amid a trading volume spurt of more than 1.87 times, it touched an intraday high of Rs 10.56, representing a jump of 7.53 per cent from the last closing price. Last seen, the scrip held firmly in the green, trading at Rs 10.24 with a gain of 4.28 per cent. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 8,864.82 crore.

The stock is an action and has outperformed the sector by 3.7 per cent. Technically, it is trading higher than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

The counter has been gaining over the last three days, rising 6.08 per cent in the period. Based on 2 per cent of five-day average traded value, the stock is liquid enough for a trade size of Rs 3.76 crore.

Key Financial Highlights

The company's consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 877.04 crore in the quarter under review, a gain of 21 per cent from Rs 724.91 crore in the same quarter a year ago. It has reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 221.88 crore for the April-June quarter of FY27 on better revenue. This is a jump of 37 per cent from its net profit, which stood at Rs 161.93 crore in the year-ago period.

Company raises Rs 2,702.11 crores via preferential issue

The company raised Rs 2,702.11 crore via preferential issue of fully convertible warrants during the quarter ended June 2026. In the current quarter, promoters have converted an additional 4.16 crore warrants into equity shares.

Proposed QIP of Rs 1,000 crore

Meanwhile, the board of directors of the company has approved raising up to Rs 1,000 crore through a Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) to fund future growth opportunities and enhance operational scale, pending necessary shareholder and regulatory approvals.

The company also said it has fully repaid and discharged the debt of 7 out of 14 consortium banks as of date. Further, the company has discharged more than 96 per cent of the outstanding debt owed to the remaining 7 banks.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)