Jewellery stock below Rs 50 gains as company announces Qualified Institutions Placement: Check floor price

Mumbai:

Shares of Jaipur-based retail jeweller Motisons Jewellers gained on Wednesday after the company announced a Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP). According to the information shared, the company has set the QIP floor price at Rs 11.58 per equity share with a face value of Re 1 each. The floor price has been following prior approval from its board and a subsequent shareholder postal ballot. The company stated it may offer a discount of not more than 5 per cent on the calculated floor price to institutional bidders. Further, the trading window for dealing in the securities of the company will remain closed from June 9, 2026, to 48 hours after the determination of the issue price for all ‘designated persons.’

Share price today

The counter started the trading session in green post this development. The action in the stock also comes as benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty gained in early trade amid buying in blue-chip stocks. The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 360.24 points or 0.49 per cent to 74,279 in early deals, and the 50-share NSE Nifty went up by 85.40 points to 23,327.50. Amid this, the stock opened at Rs 12.18 against the previous close of Rs 12 on the BSE. It jumped further amid a spurt in volume by more than 1.83 times and touched the intraday high of Rs 12.79, representing a gain of Rs 0.79 or 6.5 per cent from the last closing price. Last seen, the scrip held firmly in green at Rs 12.30 with a gain of 2.50 per cent. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 1,210.89 crore.

The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 24.01, hit on July 8, 2025, and the 52-week low is Rs 10.63.

Relative strength index

The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 48.58. For the uninitiated, a level above 70 is considered overbought or overvalued, and below 30 is defined as oversold or undervalued.

While the stock has outperformed the sector by 4.12 per cent, it is technically trading higher than the 5-day and 20-day moving averages but lower than the 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)