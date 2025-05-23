ITC Share Price: Shares of consumer goods giant ITC Ltd are in action today after the company announced its quarterly results for the January-March quarter of the FY25 and announced a final dividend. The counter started today's session in the green at Rs 433.95 on the BSE against the previous close of Rs 426.10. The stock gained further to touch the high of Rs 436.75 - a gain of 2.49 per cent from the previous close. Last seen, the stock held firm in green at Rs 436.05.
ITC Share Price: Stock gains over 2% after positive Q4 results, dividend announcement
ITC Share Price, ITC Q4 Results, ITC Dividend: The counter started today's session in the green at Rs 433.95 on the BSE against the previous close of Rs 426.10.
