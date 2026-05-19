ITC Hotels Dividend: Stock under Rs 200 set to trade ex-date for final dividend soon, check amount

Mumbai:

The sentiment of investors remained cautious amid volatility due to tensions in the Middle East and elevated crude oil prices. Amid this, investors are looking for an opportunity to earn additional income from their investments. One such stock is ITC Hotels. The board of directors of the hospitality sector company has recommended a payout to shareholders for the financial year ended March 31, 2026. However, investors must hold these shares on or before the ex-date in order to be eligible for the corporate actions.

ITC Hotels Dividend 2026

The board of directors of the company has recommended a final dividend of Rs 1 per equity share of Rs 1 each for FY26. However, this is subject to the approval of shareholders at the Annual General Meeting.

"Recommended Final Dividend of ₹ 1/- per Equity Share of ₹ 1/- each for the financial year ended 31st March, 2026, subject to declaration of the same by the Members at the ensuing 3rd Annual General Meeting (‘AGM’) of the Company which has been convened for Thursday, 6 August, 2026 through Video Conferencing /

Other Audio Visual Means," the filing reads.

ITC Hotels Dividend Record Date

The board has informed exchanges that it has fixed May 21, 2026, as the cutoff date for determining shareholders' eligibility for the payout.

ITC Hotels Dividend Payment Date

The exchange filing stated that, if declared, the final dividend will be paid between August 10, 2026 and August 14, 2026, to eligible shareholders.

The board recommended a dividend alongside strong financial results. For the twelve months ended March 31, 2026, ITC Hotels recorded a standalone profit after tax of Rs 829.26 crores, growing from Rs 698.41 crores in the previous fiscal year.

ITC Hotels Share Price

The stock ended the last trading session with a fall of Rs 1.70, or 1.09 per cent, to Rs 153.60 on the BSE. During the day, the stock had touched an intraday high of Rs 157.90 and a low of Rs 150.75.

ALSO READ | Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper Train soon, Railway Minister shares major update

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)