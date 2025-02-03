ITC dividend 2025: FMCG major may reward investors soon, check details

Follow us on Image Source : OFFICIAL WEBSITE ITC has convened a meeting of the on February 6, 2025.

ITC dividend 2025: ITC Ltd, a leading fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) manufacturer, is expected to reward its investors soon. According to the information shared with the exchanges, the company has fixed a date for a meeting of the board of directors of the company during which the declaration of the interim dividend will be considered.

ITC dividend 2025: Meeting Date

The company said that it has convened a meeting of the on February 6, 2025. "A Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company has been convened for Thursday, 6th February, 2025," the exchange filing reads.

According to the information shared, the board will consider and approve the financial results of the company for the quarter and nine months ending December 31, 2024. The board will also consider the declaration of an interim dividend.

"consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company along with the Unaudited Segment-wise Revenue, Results, Assets and Liabilities for the Quarter and Nine Months ended 31st December, 2024," it reads.

ITC dividend history

If announced, this will be the first interim dividend by the company for the current financial year 2024-25. Also, this will be the first dividend following the demerger of ITC and ITC Hotels.

According to data available on the BSE, ITC paid a final dividend of Rs 7.50 in June 2024 and an interim dividend of Rs 6.25 in February 2024.

ITC share price

Meanwhile, the counter opened slightly in green at Rs 462.95 on the BSE against the previous close of Rs 462.45. It hit a high of Rs 465.20 and a low of Rs 452.35. Last seen, the counter was trading in red at Rs 453.85 with a fall of around 1.86 per cent.

According to BSE Analytics, the counter has given a positive return of 8.97 per cent in one year and 26.07 per cent in two years. It has gained around 3.14 per cent in one week.