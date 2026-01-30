IT stocks surges 12% even as stock market tank in early trade after 3-day rally, check details The stock has been gaining for the last three days and has risen 11.57 per cent in the period. However, the stock has been highly volatile today with an intraday volatility of 7.35 per cent.

Mumbai:

Shares of smallcap IT company Blue Cloud Softech Solutions surged 12 per cent on Friday, January 30, 2026, even as benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty tumbled in early trade after a three-day rally, dragged by IT stocks and caution ahead of the Budget presentation on February 1. Fresh foreign fund outflows and weak trends in global equities also added to the markets' weakness during initial trading. The 30-share BSE Sensex tumbled 619.06 points to 81,947.31 in opening trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 171.35 points to 25,247.55. Amid this, the stock started the session flat at Rs 17.85 on the BSE. However, it gained momentum and touched a high of Rs 20, representing a gain of 12.04 per cent. Last seen, the stock held firmly in green amid market volatility and was trading at Rs 18.92 with a gain of 5.99 per cent. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 1,424.83 crore.

52-week high and low

The stock has been gaining for the last three days and has risen 11.57 per cent in the period. However, the stock has been highly volatile today with an intraday volatility of 7.35 per cent.

Technically, the stock trades higher than the 5-day moving averages but lower than the 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages

The stock has a 52-week high of Rs 42.50, hit on February 6, 2025, and a 52-week low of Rs 14.95.

Share price history

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has yielded a positive return of 286.73 per cent in five years and 180.33 per cent in three years. However, it has corrected 38.27 per cent in two years and 49.99 per cent in one year. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, it has dipped 10.57 per cent against the dip of 3.71 per cent in the benchmark index.

Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors offloaded equities worth Rs 393.97 crore on Thursday after a day's breather, according to exchange data. Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) however, bought stocks worth Rs 2,638.76 crore.

ALSO READ | Forgot money in your old bank account? Here's how you can claim it back in few minutes

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)