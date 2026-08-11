IT stock, which recently signed contract with SpaceX, in focus again ahead of quarterly results: Details

Mumbai:

Shares of BSE-listed Indian IT company Blue Cloud Softech surged 15 per cent today even as benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty declined in early trade amid a rise in crude oil prices due to geopolitical uncertainties. While the 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 320.14 points to 78,204.40, the 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 94.35 points to 24,490.85. Despite this, the stock opened gap up at Rs 22.95, with a gain of 2.36 per cent from the previous close of Rs 22.42. Amid buying interest and a spurt in volume by more than 3.86 times, the stock hit an intraday high of Rs 25.80, representing a gain of Rs 3.38 or 15.07 per cent from the last closing. Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 24.66, and the market cap of the company stood at Rs 2,276.32 crore.

The counter has been gaining for the last two days and has jumped 24.72 per cent in the period. However, it has been highly volatile today with an intraday volatility of 6.17 per cent. Technically, the counter was trading higher than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

What's behind the rally

The stock is in action following the update that its wholly owned US subsidiary Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd - USA (BCSSL-USA) has signed Statement of Work (SOW) No. 1 with SpaceX International Ltd, MY. Also, the stock is on investors' radar ahead of the board meeting scheduled on August 14, 2026, to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

Deal with SpaceX International

According to information shared with the exchanges, its subsidiary has signed a USD 150 million, or Rs 1,260 crore, Statement of Work (SOW) with SpaceX International Ltd, MY. The deal provides a minimum contractual commitment over a period of 18 months, subject to the terms and conditions of the executed agreements.

The deal entails responsibility for building, securing, and operating a sovereign-grade AI compute and data centre platform. According to the company, the deal is a significant step in its expansion into large-scale AI infrastructure, cybersecurity, telecommunications, and data centre solutions for global clients.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)