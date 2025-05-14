IT stock under Rs 120: Shares in action as company issues USD 10 million FCCBs Meanwhile, the 30-share BSE benchmark gauge Sensex climbed 281.43 points to 81,429.65 in early trade. The NSE Nifty went up by 96.65 points to 24,675.

IT stock under Rs 120 is in action on Wednesday, i.e. on May 14, 2025. The counter opened in green at Rs 112.50 against the previous close of Rs 111.85 on the BSE. The scrip gained further to touch an intraday high of Rs 117.45 - a jump of 5 per cent from the previous close. Last seen, the counter held firmly in green amid strong buying and was trading at Rs 117. 20. The 52-week high of this stock is Rs 184.30 and the 52-week low is Rs 85.10. The market cap of the company is Rs 1,142.86.

The company in concern here is Kellton Tech Solutions. The action in the stock is being seen as the company has the firm has informed exchanges that its board of directors has approved the issuance of foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCBs).

"Issuance of U.S. $ 10,000,000 6.50% senior unsecured foreign currency convertible bonds due 2035 of Kellton Tech Solutions Limited ("FCCBs");" the company said in an exchange filing.

The stock has been gaining for the last four days and has risen 13.11 per cent in the period. On technical parameters, the scrip is trading higher than 5-day, 20-day and 50-day moving averages but lower than 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

The board has also approved the Offering Circular dated on or about May 13, 2025. Additionally, they designated May 13, 2025, as the 'Relevant Date' for the purpose of the FCCB issue, under the Issue of Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds and Ordinary Shares (Through Depository Receipt Mechanism) Scheme, 1993, as amended. Consequently, the regulatory floor price for the conversion of these FCCBs has been determined to be Rs 107.00.

Meanwhile, equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded in early trade today. The 30-share BSE benchmark gauge Sensex climbed 281.43 points to 81,429.65 in early trade. The NSE Nifty went up by 96.65 points to 24,675.

From the Sensex firms, Tata Steel, Bharti Airtel, Eternal, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Finserv and Reliance Industries were the major gainers.