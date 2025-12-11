IT stock trades in green as company allots 31.68 lakh equity shares on preferential basis: Details Following the allotment of these shares, AIS Anywhere has now become a 100 per cent owned subsidiary of the Company under a share swap arrangement.

Shares of IT company Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd.'s stock are in focus as the company has informed exchanges about the allotment of equity shares on a preferential basis. The counter started the trading session in green at Rs 25.37 against the previous close of Rs 25.07 on the BSE. Later, it touched the intraday high and low of Rs 26.15 and Rs 24.80 on the BSE. Last seen, the counter was trading at Rs 25.15 with a gain of 0.32 per cent from the previous close. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 1,096.38 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 66.85, hit on December 12, 2024, and the 52-week low is Rs 14.95.

Who got how many shares?

The company informed exchanges that it has approved and allotted 31,68,00,000 equity shares on a preferential basis as part of the approved share swap arrangement.

Janaki Yarlagadda (promoter) received 14,10,75,000 equity shares and Siraj Holdings LLC (non-promoter) received 17,57,25,000 equity shares.

Following the allotment of these shares, AIS Anywhere has now become a 100 per cent owned subsidiary of the Company under a share swap arrangement.

Blue Cloud Softech share price history

According to BSE Analytics, the company's stock has gained more than 22 per cent in the past week. Meanwhile, the stock has fallen more than 11 per cent in the past month. However, the stock has gained 3 per cent in the past six months. In 2025, the stock has fallen 47 per cent on a yearly basis.

On a yearly basis, the stock has fallen by over 56 per cent in the last year. In the last three years, the stock has gained over 261 per cent and in the last five years, it has gained over 327 per cent.

Meanwhile, the company announced that it has received a large order for data annotation and AI training services from US-based Stratos Forge Inc. Previously, the company completed a pilot project worth approximately Rs 18 crore with an accuracy of 96.68 per cent.

