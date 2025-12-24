IT stock trades higher as company signs MoU for automotive EdgeAI chips, check details The stock has a 52-week high of Rs 52.64 and 52-week low of Rs 14.94. The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 52.76.

Mumbai:

Shares of Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd, a smallcap company with a market cap of Rs 1,089.83 crore, are once again in action as the company has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for automotive Edge AI. The stock opened in green at Rs 24.69 against the previous close of Rs 24.48 on the BSE. The scrip gained further to touch the high of Rs 25.20, representing a gain of 2.94 per cent from the last closing price. Last seen, the scrip was trading at Rs 24.99 with a gain of 2.08 per cent. The stock has a 52-week high of Rs 52.64 and a 52-week low of Rs 14.94. The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 52.76. For the uninitiated, a level above 70 is considered overbought or overvalued, and below 30 is defined as oversold or undervalued.

MoU for automotive EdgeAI chips

The company has signed an MoU with ConnectM Technology Solutions Pvt Ltd, a specialist company in automotive electronics and hardware systems.

Under this MoU, the two companies will jointly develop a semiconductor-based EdgeAI system-on-chip (SoC) designed to address next-generation automotive cybersecurity needs. BCSSL will be responsible for the architecture, design, and development of the chip, which will include features such as real-time threat detection, intrusion prevention, and continuous security management.

Stock market today

Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty rallied in early trade on Wednesday, tracking a positive trend in global markets and consistent buying by domestic institutional investors.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 115.8 points to 85,640.64 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty went up by 40.7 points to 26,217.85.

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225 index, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index traded in positive territory.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 1,794.80 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data. Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs), however, remained buyers as they bought equities worth Rs 3,812.37 crore.

ALSO READ | PAN-Aadhaar linking deadline ends soon: Step-by-step guide to complete the process before it’s too late

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)