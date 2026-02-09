IT stock surges over 17% as company plans to invest up to USD 1 billion in AI-powered data centers: Details Shares of the company are in focus on February 9 after it announced plans to invest up to USD 1 billion in building a nationwide network of AI-native data centres with a total capacity of up to 800 MW.

Mumbai:

Shares of cybersecurity solutions provider Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd. (BCSSL) are in focus today, i.e. on February 9, 2025, as the company has announced a strategic plan to invest up to USD 1 billion in a nationwide network of next-generation, AI-native data centres. The investment will be made in a phased manner and aims at establishing up to 800 MW of data centre capacity. According to information shared with the exchanges, the first phase of development is expected to commence in the 2026 financial year, pending regulatory approval. To support this global-scale project, BCSSL has already entered into strategic collaborations with international technology providers across the United States, Australia, and the Asia-Pacific region.

“This initiative marks a significant milestone in BCSSL’s growth journey and reinforces its long-term commitment to supporting India’s digital economy, national security, scientific research, and enterprise digitisation through secure, scalable, and intelligent infrastructure,” the company said.

Share price today

The stock opened gap up with a gain of 6.35 per cent today at Rs 19.25 against the previous close of Rs 18.10. Amid a spurt in trading volume by around 3.53 per cent, it gained to touch the intraday high of Rs 21.60. The stock has traded in a wide range of Rs 2.45 and has gained after three days of consecutive fall.

Technically, the stock trades higher than the 5-day, 20-day and 50-day moving averages but lower than the 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 21.50 with a gain of Rs 3.40 or 18.78 per cent. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 1,619.13 crore. The stock has a 52-week high of Rs 41.83 and a 52-week low of Rs 14.95.

Earlier, equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty opened on a positive note on Monday amid foreign fund inflows, a rally in Asian markets and optimism following a fresh trade agreement between India and the US.

ALSO READ | MRF Dividend 2026: Tyre maker announces second interim dividend, check amount, record date

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)