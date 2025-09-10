IT stock surges nearly 9% post MoU with Hungary-based E-Group for building sovereign AI ecosystem - Details The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 47.58. For the uninitiated, a level above 70 is considered overbought or overvalued, and below 30 is defined as oversold or undervalued.

Mumbai:

Shares of IT company Kellton Tech Solutions surged nearly 9 per cent during today's trading session, as the company informed exchanges about a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Hungary's E-Group ICT Software Zrt to work on an AI project within the EU–India Framework Agreement. As part of this MoU, Kellton will create capacity for AI services with the creation of an 'AI Gigafactory' where the organisation will lend expertise in software development and technology support.

Share Price Today

The stock started today's trading session at Rs 26.24 on the BSE as compared to the previous close of Rs 25.81. Amid a spurt in volume by more than 3.85 times, the scrip hit a high of Rs 28.09. This is a gain of 8.83 per cent from the closing price of the last trading session.

Technically, the stock is trading higher than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 35.50, and the 52-week low is Rs 19.01. The market cap of the company is Rs 1,345.95.

The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 47.58. For the uninitiated, a level above 70 is considered overbought or overvalued, and below 30 is defined as oversold or undervalued.

Share Price History

As per the BSE Analytics, the stock has delivered a 213.19 per cent return in five years and 88.60 per cent in three years. While the stock has gained 47.86 per cent in two years, it has corrected 12.83 per cent so far this year, as compared to a 3.61 per cent return by the benchmark index.

Sensex, Nifty Jump In Early Trade

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty jumped in early trade on Wednesday, after the US President Donald Trump said he feels "certain" that there will be "no difficulty" on a "successful conclusion" of trade talks with India.

A rally in IT stocks also instilled optimism in the markets.