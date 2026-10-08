IT stock opens in green on securing major digital project, has offered 293% return in 5 years

Shares of Hyderabad-based IT company Blue Cloud Softech Solutions opened in the green even as benchmark indices declined, as the growing prospect of tighter domestic and global monetary conditions persisting longer, surging crude oil prices, and foreign fund outflows dented sentiment. The counter opened at Rs 20.72, up around Rs 0.40 or 1.96 per cent from the previous close of Rs 20.32 on the BSE. The counter gained further to touch an intraday high of Rs 21.14, up Rs 0.82 or 4.05 per cent. Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 21, up Rs 0.68 or 3.34 per cent, with the company's market cap at Rs 1,869.24 crore.

What's behind the rally?

The action in the stock comes as the company informed exchanges that it has signed an MoU with Senegal's Ministry of Telecommunications and Digital Affairs and the Global Council for Investment and Business for Africa (GCIB) to strengthen digital transformation, innovation, digital infrastructure, and the national innovation ecosystem in Senegal.

This collaboration will be in line with the Senegalese government's New Deal Technologique program, which will focus on advancing key programs such as the Senegal Digital Factory, Data and AI Factory, AI Scaling Hub, and Startup Ecosystem. This agreement also builds on the MoU signed between GCIB and BCSSL in April 2026 regarding the Digital Factory initiative.

A major goal of this collaboration is to promote digital talent, entrepreneurship, investment, technology transfer, and the startup ecosystem in Senegal. This will aim to develop Senegal as a leading hub for innovation, digital infrastructure, technology, and entrepreneurship in West Africa and the broader Francophone African region.

Share price history

The stock has a 52-week high of Rs 38, touched on November 6, 2025, and a 52-week low of Rs 16.51, hit on January 27, 2026.

The stock traded higher than the 5-day, 20-day and 100-day moving averages but lower than the 50-day and 200-day moving averages.

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has returned 294.74 per cent over five years. However, it has corrected 74.67 per cent in two years. Year to date (YTD), the stock fell 4.44 per cent, while the benchmark index fell 15.95 per cent.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)