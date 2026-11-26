Shares of artificial intelligence (AI)-based technology company Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd opened the trading session in the green after the company informed exchanges that it presented two of its technologies, BluHealth and BioSter, at the 3rd World Mayors Forum and 7th Asia Cities Summit held in Mumbai. BluHealth is an AI-based health screening kiosk that can monitor vital health signs within minutes using a camera without the need for an implant. Meanwhile, BioSter is a solution aimed at reducing pathogens in the air and on surfaces in hospitals, schools, and public facilities.

Share price today

The stock opened in the green at Rs 15.88, up Rs 0.10 from the previous close of Rs 15.78. It gained further to hit an intraday high of Rs 16.06, up Rs 0.26 or 1.64 per cent. However, the stock saw profit booking and fell to an intraday low of Rs 15.72. Last seen, the stock traded at Rs 15.80, up Rs 0.02 or 0.13 per cent. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 1,458.47 crore.

Share price history

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has delivered returns of 382.01 per cent in 10 years and 198.30 per cent in five years. However, it has corrected 25.39 per cent year to date (YTD), compared with a 0.85 per cent fall in the benchmark index.

Company developing HRMS

Recently, the company stated in an exchange filing that it will develop a digital platform for a Human Resource Management System (HRMS), payroll, and pension for government employees and pensioners.

According to the company, the total initial value of this order is Rs 16,874,000. The contract is initially for one year. If the company's performance remains satisfactory, it may be extended for another two years.

Meanwhile, benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty climbed in early trade on Thursday amid sustained foreign fund inflows and buying in IT stocks. The 30-share BSE Sensex advanced 363.12 points to 84,301.40 in opening trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty was up 53.95 points to 25,873.20.

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225 and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rebounded after Wednesday's sharp decline, while Shanghai's SSE Composite index quoted marginally lower.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)