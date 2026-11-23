Shares of Hyderabad-headquartered IT company Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Limited are in focus after the company received a Rs 1.69 crore work order from a government entity in India to design, develop, implement, and maintain a Human Resource Management System (HRMS) and payroll solution. The counter opened in green at Rs 15.81 against the previous close of Rs 15.55 on the BSE. It gained further to touch the intraday high of Rs 15.94, before witnessing profit booking. The stock fell to the intraday low of Rs 15.25, down Rs 0.30 or 1.92 per cent. Last seen, the stock traded at Rs 15.33, down Rs 0.22 or 1.41 per cent. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 1,415.08 crore.

The company will deliver the solution through its enterprise platform, EduGenie, as a single platform shared by multiple government bodies under a joint-committee cost-sharing framework. Valued at Rs 1.69 crore for the initial one-year period, the contract is extendable by two additional years, subject to satisfactory performance.

Share price history

The stock has a 52-week high of Rs 28, touched on June 24, 2026, and a 52-week low of Rs 15.16, hit on November 19, 2026.

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has returned 367.99 per cent over 10 years and 172.65 per cent over five years. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, it has corrected 27.56 per cent as against the drop of 2.80 per cent in the benchmark index.

Relative strength index

The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 21.23. For the uninitiated, a level above 70 is considered overbought or overvalued, and below 30 is defined as oversold or undervalued.

Quarterly results

The company recently reported revenue growth of 18.93 per cent year-on-year to Rs 300.79 crore in the second quarter (July-September 2026) of fiscal year 2026-27, up from Rs 252.92 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year. However, profit declined despite the revenue increase.

In the September quarter, the company's PAT fell 35.6 per cent to Rs 9.93 crore, down from Rs 15.42 crore in the same quarter last year. This means the company's revenue increased, but profitability came under pressure.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)