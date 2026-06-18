IT stock in focus as board approves allotment of 17 crore equity shares on preferential basis

Mumbai:

Shares of Blue Cloud Softech Solutions are on investors' radar after the company informed exchanges that its board of directors has approved the allotment of 17 crore equity shares with a face value of Re 1 each on a preferential basis, through a share swap rather than cash. This move follows the receipt of shareholder approval on May 4, 2026 and in-principle approval from the BSE on June 2, 2026. According to the information shared, the company has issued 17 crore new shares at Rs 21.93 per share. In return, Blue Cloud is purchasing 21.25 core shares of Global Impx Inc. (GIX).

Details of allotment

In the filing, the company said that these new shares of Blue Cloud will be given to GIX's existing shareholders, ConnectM Technology Solutions Inc. and AstraBridge Inc. While 16 crore shares will be allotted to ConnectM Technology Solutions, the remaining one crore shares will be allotted to AstraBridge.

Upon completion of this share swap deal, Global Impax Inc. will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Blue Cloud Softech Solutions.

Additionally, GIX's subsidiary ConnectM Technology Solutions Pvt Ltd and its other step-down subsidiaries, Jio Impex & Logistics Pvt Ltd, Cambridge Energy Resources Pvt Ltd, CER Microgrids Pvt Ltd and CER Rooftop Pvt Ltd will also become step-down subsidiaries of Blue Cloud Softech.

Share price history

The stock started the trading session in green at Rs 18.70 against the previous close of Rs 18.63 on the BSE. The counter gained to touch the intraday high of Rs 18.74 before witnessing some profit booking. Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 18.46, a fall of Rs 0.17 or 0.91 per cent from the last closing price. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 1,390.19 crore.

According to BSE Analytics, the counter has delivered a positive return of 315.51 per cent in five years. However, it has corrected 38.39 per cent in three years and 75.07 per cent in two years. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, it has dipped 12.74 per cent as against the fall of 9.30 per cent in the benchmark index.

Talking about the March 2026 quarter, the company's revenue increased to Rs 277.52 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 265.41 crore in Q3 FY26.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)