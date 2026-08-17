IT stock in focus ahead of board meeting to consider acquisition of US-based healthcare entity, fundraise

Mumbai:

Shares of Blue Cloud Softech Solutions, which is in the business of computer software and data processing services, will be in focus as the company has stated that its board will meet on August 24, 2026, to consider a proposal for the potential acquisition of the equity share capital of a US-based healthcare company. According to the information available, the target company operates across AI-enabled healthcare solutions, home care, clinical care, travel care, post-acute care, correctional healthcare support, US school education support, and mental healthcare services.

Board to discuss fundraising

The company has also informed exchanges that its board will also consider fundraising via preferential issuance of equity shares or other eligible securities, which may include a swap of shares as consideration for the acquisition.

However, the company has not mentioned any monetary values or transaction amounts for the acquisition or fundraising.

The board will also consider in-principle consideration and approval of the proposed transaction structure, consideration, and commercial terms.

Share price today

The stock opened in the green today even as benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty drifted lower in early trade amid rising crude oil prices and persistent geopolitical tensions in West Asia. The counter began the trading session at Rs 23.44, with a gain of Rs 0.86 or 3.80 per cent from the previous close of Rs 22.58 on the BSE. It gained further to touch the high of Rs 23.70. However, the stock witnessed profit booking at higher levels amid widespread selling and fell to touch the low of Rs 21.76, representing a loss of Rs 0.82 or 3.63 per cent from the previous close.

Last seen, the stock was trading in the red amid weakness in the benchmark indices. It was trading at Rs 22.09 on the BSE, down 2.35 per cent, and the company's market cap stood at Rs 2,039.09 crore.

The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 38, touched on November 11, 2025 and a 52-week low of Rs 16.51. While the stock is performing in line with the sector, it is trading higher than the 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages but lower than the 5-day moving average.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)