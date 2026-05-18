IT stock in focus after launch of AI-based platform, check share price and other details

Mumbai:

Shares of Technology firm Kellton Tech Solutions are in focus on Monday as the company has announced the launch of Phoenix.AI, a platform designed to redefine how enterprises modernise legacy systems. The counter started the trading session in red amid selling pressure as benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty tumbled in early trade, mainly due to a surge in oil prices and weak global market trends after a fresh escalation in tensions in West Asia. The stock opened at Rs 15 against the previous close of Rs 15.08 on the BSE. It fell further to touch the low of Rs 14.50, representing a drop of Rs 0.58 or 3.84 per cent. Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 14.60 with a drop of Rs 0.48 or 3.18 per cent, and the market cap of the company stood at Rs 770.59 crore.

Launches a platform for enterprises

Meanwhile, the stock is in focus as the company has informed exchanges that it has launched Phoenix.AI, an innovative platform designed to redefine how enterprises modernise legacy systems. According to the information shared, the solution compresses multi-year transformation programmes into weeks, accelerating modernisation by up to 80 per cent and reducing associated costs by up to 50 per cent.

"The platform's built-in self-correction and execution intelligence further lift engineering productivity, accelerate release cycles, and strengthen transformation outcomes through accumulated delivery learning," the company said.

Share price history

The stock has been losing for the last three days and has fallen 5.98 per cent in the period. Technically, the stock is trading lower than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has gained 15.72 per cent in five years and 23.84 per cent in three years. However, it has corrected over 24 per cent in three years. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has dipped 20.90 per cent as against the dip of 11.76 per cent in the benchmark index.

ALSO READ | Meerut to Prayagraj via Ganga Expressway: Toll-free ride over, here's how much you will have to pay

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)