IT stock hits upper circuit post corporate affairs ministry's approval to incorporate subsidiary: Details The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 46.96. For the uninitiated, a level above 70 is considered overbought or overvalued, and below 30 is defined as oversold or undervalued.

Mumbai:

Shares of IT services and business solutions provider company Bartronics surged 10 per cent during the intraday trade on Thursday to hit its upper circuit limit. The stock gained as the benchmark indices rebounded after an initial dip. The shares of the company opened in the red at Rs 12 on the BSE against the previous close of Rs 12.01. However, the stock gained during the intraday and touched highs of Rs 13.21, thus hitting its 10 per cent upper price band. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 402.35 crore. This surge in the stock comes after the company shared updates regarding the incorporation of a new subsidiary.

Stock has been gaining for the last four days and has risen 17.32 per cent in this period. Technically, the stock trades higher than the 5-day, 20-day and 50-day moving averages but lower than the 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 46.96. For the uninitiated, a level above 70 is considered overbought or overvalued, and below 30 is defined as oversold or undervalued.

To incorporate a wholly owned subsidiary

The company said in its latest exchange filing that the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) has approved the formation of a wholly owned subsidiary of Bartronics India Limited. The new company was registered on 09 December 2025 under the name 'BIL Healthtech Private Limited', and the Ministry has issued its Certificate of Incorporation.

BIL Healthtech Private Limited is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bartronics India Limited (BIL). Therefore, it is also considered a related party of BIL. BIL holds a 100 per cent shareholding in this new company.

Share price history

The stock has delivered a multibagger return of 468.53 in five years and 206.74 per cent in three years. However, it has corrected 27.49 per cent on a year-to-date basis as against the positive return of 8.05 per cent by the benchmark index.

ALSO READ | Home near Jewar Airport soon: 973 plots to go on sale, check full details here

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)