IT stock gains over 6% as markets jump 1% on easing global trade tensions, check details Last seen, the stock held in green at Rs 17.99 with a gain of 3.69 per cent and the market cap of the company stood at Rs 782.69 crore.

Mumbai:

Shares of IT and AI-focused company Blue Cloud Softech are in action as stock market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty jumped 1 per cent in early trade today, i.e. January 22, 2026, led by advances in PSU banks, services and auto stocks as global sentiment improved after easing geopolitical trade tensions, lifting the investor sentiment. On Thursday, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 774.04 points, or 0.94 per cent, to 82,683.67 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty rose 233.85 points, or 0.93 per cent, to 25,391.35. Amid this rally, the stock opened in the red at Rs 17.31 against the previous close of Rs 17.35 on the BSE. However, the stock rebounded and touched the intraday high of Rs 18.49, representing a gain of 6.57 per cent.

Last seen, the stock held in green at Rs 17.99 with a gain of 3.69 per cent and the market cap of the company stood at Rs 782.69 crore. The stock has a 52-week high of Rs 43.98, hit on January 22, 2025, and a 52-week low of Rs 14.95.

The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 19.98. For the uninitiated, a level above 70 is considered overbought or overvalued, and below 30 is defined as oversold or undervalued.

Share price history

The stock has yielded a return of 264.90 per cent in five years and 150.07 per cent in three years. However, the stock has corrected by 57.61 per cent in one year. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, it has corrected 15.62 per cent against the dip of 3.55 per cent in the benchmark index.

Meanwhile, the broader Asian markets were trading on a mixed note, with Japan's Nikkei 225 index and South Korea's Kospi index trading higher, while Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index quoted lower.

Foreign institutional investors offloaded equities worth Rs 1,787.66 crore on Wednesday, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) bought stocks worth Rs 4,520.47 crore, according to exchange data.

ALSO READ | Walmart-backed PhonePe gets SEBI nod for IPO, company to file updated draft papers soon

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)