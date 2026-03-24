IT stock gains over 6% post order from Central Electronics Limited, check share price

Mumbai:

Shares of IT company Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd are in action amid a surge in the stock market today, i.e. on March 24, 2026, after US President Donald Trump announced a temporary halt on strikes targeting Iranian energy infrastructure. The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 1,516 points to 74,212.47 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty surged 386.95 points to 22,899.60. Amid this, the stock opened in the green at Rs 19.16, up from the previous close of Rs 18.31 on the BSE. The counter gained further and touched the intraday high of Rs 19.50, representing a gain of Rs 1.19 or 6.49 per cent from the previous close. Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 19.06 with a gain of 4.21 per cent, and the market cap of the company stood at Rs 1,435.37 crore.

Government Order Secured

The action in the stock also comes as the company has informed exchanges that it has received an order from Central Electronics Limited (CEL), a Government of India company. Under this order, Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd (BCSSL) will implement its Access Genie AI platform in the Telangana Aarogyasri healthcare system.

The project includes deploying the AI-based access system, conducting field surveys, and performing end-customer surveys. The company has not yet disclosed the financial value of the order.

Share price history

The stock has gained after three days of consecutive fall and technically traded higher than the 5-day moving averages but lower than the 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has given a positive return of 14.07 per cent in five years and 1.92 per cent in one year. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has corrected 2.12 per cent as against the dip of 10 per cent in the benchmark index.

AI Platform Features and Benefits

The Access Genie AI platform offers features such as face recognition, fingerprint and iris scans, suspicious activity detection, alert systems for patient safety, and real-time data monitoring.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)